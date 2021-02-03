 Skip to main content
WIC and immunization clinic set for Feb. 10 in Blair
Health

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold a Blair WIC and immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the City Hall, 218 S. 16th St., Blair. This does not include the COVID vaccine.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.

NENCAP’s WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income-eligible, pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years.

NENCAP’s immunization program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.

For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.

