WIC and immunization clinic set for Jan. 13 in Blair

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold the Blair WIC and immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at First United Methodist Church at 17th and Colfax streets in Blair.
For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.
NENCAP’s WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years. This institution is an equal opportunity provider
NENCAP’s immunization program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.
For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.