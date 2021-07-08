WIC and immunization clinic set for July 14 in Blair

Support Local Journalism
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will have the Blair WIC and immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Gardner-Hawk Center, 2848 College Drive, in Blair. This will include the COVID vaccine.
For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.
