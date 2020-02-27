WIC, immunization clinic set for Monday in North Bend

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will be holding the North Bend WIC/Immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday in the community room of the North Bend Public Library, 110 E. 13th St., in North Bend.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization program, call 402-385-6300.

NENCAP’s WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children (to age 5).

NENCAP’s immunization program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.

