A Fremont woman working to defeat Alzheimer’s disease with something as simple as a volleyball.
On Saturday, Katie Slade is coordinating a sand volleyball tournament called, “Spike to End Alzheimer’s,” at The Mark, 20922 Cumberland Drive in Elkhorn. Registration starts at 3 p.m., with games at 4.
And Slade is looking for more teams.
She’s registering teams through Friday and said she’d love to invite members of the Fremont community to participate.
“We have six teams right now. Maybe if we could get two or three more that would be awesome,” she said. “The more the merrier.”
Slade is an activity director at Country House Residence in Omaha.
She’s also someone dedicated to advancing Alzheimer’s awareness among young professionals and raising funds for care, support and research efforts for the Alzheimer’s Association, said Elizabeth R.E. Chentland, regional director of communications for the Nebraska chapter.
“As an activity director in an assisted living by day, she knows the toll that the disease has on many families, and her passion to support these families drives her to engage her own personal audiences to rally in support of a cure,” Chentland said.
Slade takes a leadership role in coordinating events, such as the volleyball tournament, that engage a younger audience.
Chentland commended Slade for her work.
“Katie was one of the largest fundraisers for the Omaha Walk to End Alzheimer’s last year, raising nearly $2,100, and is on track to contribute significant funds this year through both the Walk and The Longest Day event she held in June 2019,” Chentland said. “She really is an inspiration to many — actively stepping up to contribute to a cause.”
Slade expressed her desire for a cure to be found for the disease.
“Working with people with Alzheimer’s disease and knowing that there is no cure for it right now, we’re hopeful to raise funds for research so that someday people don’t have to live with this disease anymore,” she said.
Slade hopes people attend Saturday’s event.
“We encourage everyone to help raise awareness and funds to further the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease, and what better way than a fun afternoon in the sand,” she said. “Every donation received as a part of our Spike to Fight Alzheimer’s sand volleyball tournament and silent auction helps us get that much closer to finding a cure for this disease that affects 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s.”
Silent Auction items include an Italian date night basket, yard games and Omaha Storm Chasers baseball tickets.
Those wishing to register a team may contact her via email at kslade@countryhouse.net or by calling 402-964-2060.
The Alzheimer’s walk in Omaha is set for September.