Woman understands critical need for blood donors

Other drives are set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA; from 2-7 p.m. May 31 at Woodcliff; and from 7:30 a.m. to noon June 7 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Donations are appreciated and for Calhoun and others like her, the need is acute.

“It’s critical that people donate blood, because this is where we get the gamma globulins for us to have these infusions,” she said.

Calhoun said gamma globulins can’t be manufactured in a laboratory. Donated blood is used for many conditions as well as for patients having surgeries and cancer patients, she said.

After her diagnosis, Calhoun began in 2004 to receive immunoglobulin intravenously for six hours, one Saturday a month at what’s now called Methodist Fremont Health.

She did that until 2006.

“My veins shut down after doing that every month,” she said.

So it became necessary for Calhoun to learn to give herself weekly infusions using four small needles under the skin. The needles are hooked to lines and a device pumps the gamma globulins into her stomach.

Nurses from ARJ Infusion Services in Omaha came to Fremont to train Calhoun how to give herself the infusions.