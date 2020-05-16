Woman understands critical need for blood donors

As a child, Marta Calhoun was often sick.
She still remembers weekly visits to a doctor’s office, where she’d get a penicillin shot.
As a teacher, the Fremont woman never seemed to develop the same immunities as her fellow instructors. She’d battle illness throughout the school year.
“I would catch every germ going around,” Calhoun said. “Every child who had a cold or cough or bronchitis, I would catch it. I would be sick from August through May.”
An Omaha specialist would pinpoint the problem: Calhoun has Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID). By definition, it’s an antibody deficiency that leaves the immune system unable to defend against viruses.
“I don’t make gamma globulins in my blood,” Calhoun said. “Therefore, I can’t fight off colds, flu, bronchitis, anything in the lungs we commonly get.”
That’s why it’s critical to Calhoun and thousands of others like her that people donate blood. It’s from these donations that gamma globulins are acquired to make infusions that patients, like Calhoun, need.
So Calhoun hopes area residents will participate in an American Red Cross Blood Drive next week.
The Fremont Area Retired Teachers is sponsoring a two-day blood drive in honor of Calhoun. The event is set from noon to 6 p.m. May 18 and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 19 at Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont.
Appointments are necessary and walk-ins cannot be accepted due to social distancing and limited numbers of staff available.
Kyle Jensen, Red Cross account manager, points out the need for donations.
With many blood drives being canceled in recent times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, blood supplies are starting to diminish.
“I went from having 40 blood drives this month all the way down to 20,” Jensen said.
In the past few months and into July, blood drive hosts in the United States have had to cancel about 30,000 blood drives—which would have collected approximately 700,000 units, Jensen said.
Due to a lack of travel (and accidents) and elective surgeries, the supply was adequate during the last couple of months.
“But with everything starting to reopen and the elective surgeries starting back up, I think the need for blood will definitely start to increase,” Jensen said.
To make an appointment for the local blood drive, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call Kyle at 402-910-0681 or Barb at 402-659-1951. Donors need to bring their donor card or photo ID. Participants need to eat breakfast/lunch and drink plenty of water before donating.
Another drive is scheduled from 12:30-6:30 p.m. May 18 at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner. All social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Donors need to wear a mask. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival. No walk-ins accepted. Only packaged snacks will be available. Be sure to use the Rapid Pass before arriving.
Other drives are set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA; from 2-7 p.m. May 31 at Woodcliff; and from 7:30 a.m. to noon June 7 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Donations are appreciated and for Calhoun and others like her, the need is acute.
“It’s critical that people donate blood, because this is where we get the gamma globulins for us to have these infusions,” she said.
Calhoun said gamma globulins can’t be manufactured in a laboratory. Donated blood is used for many conditions as well as for patients having surgeries and cancer patients, she said.
After her diagnosis, Calhoun began in 2004 to receive immunoglobulin intravenously for six hours, one Saturday a month at what’s now called Methodist Fremont Health.
She did that until 2006.
“My veins shut down after doing that every month,” she said.
So it became necessary for Calhoun to learn to give herself weekly infusions using four small needles under the skin. The needles are hooked to lines and a device pumps the gamma globulins into her stomach.
Nurses from ARJ Infusion Services in Omaha came to Fremont to train Calhoun how to give herself the infusions.
“They came every week until I felt that I could do it for myself,” Calhoun said, adding. “Those nurses were fantastic and they still are.”
They send her the medication and equipment once a month so she doesn’t have to go to a hospital.
“It’s marvelous,” she said, adding that she’s grateful for insurance which pays for the expensive medicine.
Calhoun was a schoolteacher for 20 years. Her experience included a year of teaching first-graders on a Native American reservation in St. Francis, South Dakota. She did substitute teaching back in Nebraska. Calhoun then was kindergarten teacher in Prague for eight years.
That’s when she discovered she had the immune deficiency.
She later taught English as a Second Language for students in grades 6-8 in the mornings and kindergarten through second in the afternoons in Nebraska City.
That came to a close five years ago.
“I just couldn’t project the voice anymore and the body was wearing out,” she said. “It became harder and harder to teach.”
She was continuing to become sick and her primary care physician in Nebraska City suggested she look into going on disability.
“I remember being very depressed that weekend,” she said. “I just decided I had to do it.”
Calhoun, who moved back to Fremont, is retired now. She has a dog, Bella, and does dog sitting.
She limits the time she’s around children and doesn’t do substitute teaching.
“For me, it’s just too risky,” she said.
She keeps busy with volunteer work. She works with the Fremont Area Retired Teachers group.
And she’s encouraging others to donate blood which can mean so much to so many people.
