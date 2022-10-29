 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women honored for community service

Six members of the Fremont Area Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard attended the third annual conference of the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard (NNHG) on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Ashland.

Carol Bohling and Jan Ostransky of the Fremont Area NNHG were recognized for their excellence in community service to the Fremont area.

They were awarded the Community Service Award by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Bohling and Ostransky were instrumental in the organization of the NNHG in the Fremont area in April 2021 and continue to serve as its co-leaders.

Seventeen active and retired nursing professionals serve the Fremont area.

The mission of the NNHG, a non-profit organization, is to recognize and honor the everyday heroes who dedicated their lives to the nursing profession. The goal of the NNHG is to continue to grow and establish NNHG groups across Nebraska. The NNHG honors active or retired nursing professionals at the time of their deaths upon request of their families. The brief service is conducted at funerals, graveside services, visitations, or rosaries.

Organized in November 2019, the NNHG has inducted 139 members.

There are seven area groups in Nebraska who offer services to surrounding communities—Omaha, Lincoln, North Platte, Fremont, Columbus, Northeast Nebraska, and North Central Nebraska.

Since the guard’s organization in 2019, 254 services have been conducted across the state.

The Fremont area NNHG has conducted 18 tribute services for nursing colleagues.

A Living Tribute can also be conducted for nursing professionals in hospice care.

For more information or if interested in becoming a member of the NNHG, visit the web site—nebraskanursehonorguard.org.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

