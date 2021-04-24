 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Around Fremont: North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club
0 comments

Around Fremont: North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Garden club

The North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club met at the home of Barb Soukup on April 21.

Ten members answered roll call with their favorite annual and how it is used. The varied responses included dreamland zinnias, petunias, salvia, cosmos, and marigolds.

Yearbooks for the coming year were distributed. Upcoming garden walks and events were discussed.

Bev Wieler, assisted by Bonnie Ahrens, both of West Point, demonstrated how to make a garden gnome from concrete. Members then created their own unique garden gnomes.

— Tribune staff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News