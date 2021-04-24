Around Fremont: North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club

Garden club
The North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club met at the home of Barb Soukup on April 21.
Ten members answered roll call with their favorite annual and how it is used. The varied responses included dreamland zinnias, petunias, salvia, cosmos, and marigolds.
Yearbooks for the coming year were distributed. Upcoming garden walks and events were discussed.
Bev Wieler, assisted by Bonnie Ahrens, both of West Point, demonstrated how to make a garden gnome from concrete. Members then created their own unique garden gnomes.
— Tribune staff
