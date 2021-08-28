Avoid that "plant zoo" landscape with predator-resistant plants

Rabbits

Rabbits can do a lot of damage to woody plants by feeding on bark and twigs but they tend to avoid boxwood, cotoneaster, holly/Ilex, juniper, Kerria, quince and viburnum. Besides grasses and the fragrant, spiky and poisonous plants listed above they tend to avoid: artemisia , beebalm, bleeding heart, columbine, coreopsis, daylily, delphinium, monkshood, rudbeckia, salvia and yarrow.

Like deer, fruit trees are some of their favorites for nibbling on.

Voles

Keeping the vegetation low around garden beds can help deter voles by reducing cover. Their damage is done underground but there are some specific bulbs and corms they tend to avoid: daffodil, grape hyacinth, snowdrops and jack-in-the-pulpit. They also avoid allium, iris, lenten rose and salvia.

Their favorite plants for grazing include grasses, herbaceous plants, roots, seeds, bark, seedlings and most bulbs and corms.

Insects—97 percent Beneficial

Insects are an entirely different story. The great majority of them—97 percent according to most sources—are beneficial. Entomologist Doug Tallamy was referring to insects when he said, “A plant that has fed nothing has not done its job.”

Though insects do some visible damage to plants, they’re critical for pollination and as a food source for birds and other wildlife. His research works to quantify their value toward broader environmental benefits. One of the ways Tallamy does this is to explain their worth in terms of more valued creatures like birds and butterflies. His catalog of native insects, for instance, is titled “What does bird food look like?”

