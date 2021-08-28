 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avoid that "plant zoo" landscape with predator-resistant plants
0 Comments
Beneficial Landscapes

Avoid that "plant zoo" landscape with predator-resistant plants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
bellflower caged.jpg

A caged bellflower.

 Courtesy

Are some of your prized plants caged up to protect them from predators like deer, bunnies or other creatures? Animals will eat almost anything if they’re hungry enough but selecting less-favored plants from the outset can go a long way toward avoiding a “plant zoo” landscape.

Deer and rabbits are the worst culprits for aboveground damage. Both generally avoid plants that are fragrant (herbs, alliums, catmint), sappy, prickly or toxic (lenten rose, foxglove, poppies and daffodils). If you’re unsure of the culprit, deer tend to leave rough, shredded tooth marks while rabbits leave a finer, cleaner cut. The presence of voles is marked by wide pathways strewn with clippings that lead to open burrows; their damage is evidenced by yellowing or withered plants whose roots have been consumed. Below are some of the least and most favored plants.

Deer

If deer are hungry enough they’ll eat almost anything, especially tender new plants. The worst deer browse tends to occur in winter.

Woody plants they’re likely to avoid include forsythia and yucca. Some of the plants they’re least likely to bother are grasses, ferns and herbs. Specific perennials they tend to avoid: artemisia, iris, lamb’s ear, lamium, lenten rose, monkshood, peony, salvia and yarrow.

As far as favorites, the woody plants they most like to browse are fruit trees, arborvitae, dogwood, fir, rhododendron, yew and maple. Most-favored perennials include balloonflower, blanketflower, campanula, clematis, daylily, geranium, hosta, lily and tulip.

Rabbits

Rabbits can do a lot of damage to woody plants by feeding on bark and twigs but they tend to avoid boxwood, cotoneaster, holly/Ilex, juniper, Kerria, quince and viburnum. Besides grasses and the fragrant, spiky and poisonous plants listed above they tend to avoid: artemisia , beebalm, bleeding heart, columbine, coreopsis, daylily, delphinium, monkshood, rudbeckia, salvia and yarrow.

Like deer, fruit trees are some of their favorites for nibbling on.

Voles

Keeping the vegetation low around garden beds can help deter voles by reducing cover. Their damage is done underground but there are some specific bulbs and corms they tend to avoid: daffodil, grape hyacinth, snowdrops and jack-in-the-pulpit. They also avoid allium, iris, lenten rose and salvia.

Their favorite plants for grazing include grasses, herbaceous plants, roots, seeds, bark, seedlings and most bulbs and corms.

Insects—97 percent Beneficial

Insects are an entirely different story. The great majority of them—97 percent according to most sources—are beneficial. Entomologist Doug Tallamy was referring to insects when he said, “A plant that has fed nothing has not done its job.”

Though insects do some visible damage to plants, they’re critical for pollination and as a food source for birds and other wildlife. His research works to quantify their value toward broader environmental benefits. One of the ways Tallamy does this is to explain their worth in terms of more valued creatures like birds and butterflies. His catalog of native insects, for instance, is titled “What does bird food look like?”

+1 
Karma Larsen

Larsen

Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, plantnebraska.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

10 things you should declutter every time you move
Home and Garden

10 things you should declutter every time you move

The moving process certainly has a downside — namely, the physical and financial burden of having to pack up and transport all of your stuff. The upside is that it presents the perfect opportunity to reassess your belongings and break free of what no longer suits you or the life you’re looking to create.

How to clean windows inside and out for streak-free results
Home and Garden

How to clean windows inside and out for streak-free results

Compare a clean window with a dirty one, and the contrast is clear. Streak- and grime-free windows offer a lovely way to enjoy the outdoors, as well as an uninterrupted path for sunshine to enter into your home’s interior. But many people avoid this task because they are unsure how to clean windows. Luckily, it takes just a bit of planning and a little elbow grease. Here are six must-follow steps for cleaning windows.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News