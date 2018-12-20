During his lifetime, George A. Marshall made an impact.
That’s what students in Barry Jurgensen’s history honors class learned when planning to nominate the late Arlington resident’s home to the National Register of Historic Places.
The students’ nomination and the History Nebraska website contain a wealth of information.
George Marshall was born to a family of German descent in Ohio in 1865. From a young age, he cultivated a love of trees. He was said to have planted and tended to 100 peach trees alone at age 10.
His family lived in Ohio until they moved to Arlington in 1881. A few years later, he and his brother Chester organized a partnership under the name “Marshall Brothers.” That business was incorporated under the name Marshall Nurseries in 1916.
Before that, George Marshall married his wife Dora in 1893.
During his time in the nursery business, Marshall gained a reputation in the horticulture industry. His nursery’s products won prizes at the World Fair.
Plantings from Marshall Nurseries were incorporated in the landscape around the Nebraska State Capitol and Joslyn Art Museum.
The business branched out with stores in Omaha and in Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
During World War I, Marshall donated spy glasses to the U.S. Navy. In 1918, Roosevelt — then assistant secretary of the navy — wrote Marshall a letter thanking him for the donation and his contribution to the war effort.
Marshall remained the president of the firm from incorporation until his retirement in 1938, but was an active adviser in the affairs of the company until 1947.
The nursery closed its doors in 1994 and was absorbed into Lanoha Nurseries of Omaha, yet many of his practices and species of trees are still seen today, the nomination states.
Marshall’s greatest achievement may have been in the creation of a new species of ash tree known as the “Marshall Seedless Ash.”
The tree has widespread use and appears on campuses from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore., to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., History Nebraska states.
After two decades of living near the nursery, east of Arlington, George and Dora built their home at 301 N. Eighth St., in Arlington.
The house, constructed in 1920, combines the architectural styles of American foursquare, prairie, and craftsman, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house has the original brick fireplace. The dining room has seven double-hung glass windows, allowing for large amount of natural light.
The site includes a matching garage and a rectangular gazebo built during Marshall’s lifetime.