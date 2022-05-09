Church has open garden space available

Calvary United Methodist Church at 12th Street and Luther Road in Fremont has one garden spot available.
Anyone interested in planting a garden in the open spot can call 402-721-8279 for more information.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
