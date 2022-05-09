 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church has open garden space available

Calvary United Methodist Church at 12th Street and Luther Road in Fremont has one garden spot available.

Anyone interested in planting a garden in the open spot can call 402-721-8279 for more information.

