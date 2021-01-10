Dodge County real estate transfers

Jessica A. Raab to Jay Olson, 746 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $119,000.
Jeffery Lynn Peters, trustee of the Donnie Peters and Neva Peters Revocable Trust Agreement, to Dimas Magana a/k/a Diamas J. Magana and Cristina E. Flores Lopez, 2051 E. 19th St., Fremont, $221,000.
Camille R. Hawk, attorney at law, to MBEE LLC, 603 S. Downing St., Fremont, $122,000.
Eric W. Mahnke and Cory L. Mahnke to Timothy R. Ray and Myra J. Ray, 154 County Road 16 Boulevard, Scribner, $23,000.
Tanner Bies and Brooke Fenske n/k/a Brooke Bies to Jerrod P. Jaeger and Rossana C. Jaeger, 649 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $165,000.
Judy K. Ekeler and John L. Ekeler, co-trustees, to John L. Ekeler and Judy K. Ekeler, trustees, 1693 Laguna Dr., Fremont; Lot 114, Lake Ventura Subdivision, Dodge County; and 1729 Miramar, Fremont.
Randall L. Sanders and Ramona M. Sanders to Randall L. Sanders and Ramona M. Sanders, trustees, 1349 Woodlawn Dr., Fremont.
David C. McKinnis and Kathleen M. McKinnis, trustees, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $700.
Carrie Ann Paper f/k/a Carrie Ann Claussen and Derek Paper to Jessica A. Raab, 1121 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $169,000.
Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Stacey L. Ruff, 2245 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $177,900.
Hector G. Gama to BJCE Properties LLC, 1046 Ohio St., Fremont, $140,000.
Juan I. Garcia and Flor de Maria Sandoval Najera f/k/a Flor de Maria Garcia a/k/a Flor de Maria Sandoval to German Sandoval, 2110 N. Irving St., Fremont, $151,000.
Gifford Construction LLC to Charles D. Paulson, 1647 Woods Dr., Fremont, $265,000.
Paul C. Ridder and Jacklyn S. Ridder to MZ Land LLC, a tract of land located in the south half of Section 7, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 7, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northeast quarter northwest quarter and west half northwest quarter, all in Section 12, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Mystie W. McCormick, successor trustee of the Carol D. Wilson Trust, to Paul J. Wilson, 840 Oak St., North Bend.
Larry E. Stodola and Patricia A. Stodola to Juan Romero Lopez, 121 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $65,000.
FWFH LLC and FOZC LLC to The Row Fremont LP, Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 in Block 1 and Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in Block 2, Bluestem Commons, Dodge County, $625,000.
Elizabeth K. Baye to Danielle Steinkamp, 620 E. Ninth St., North Bend.
Bradley Emanuel and Jennifer Emanuel, co-trustees, to Bradley Emanuel, Jennifer Emanuel and Susan L. Emanuel, the southeast quarter except that part owned by the St. Patrick’s Church, Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Bradley Emanuel to Bradley F. Emanuel and Mary B. Emanuel, trustees, an undivided one-half interest in the southeast quarter except that part owned by the St. Patrick’s Church, Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
J. Marlin Brabec and Marla E. Brabec to Robert J. Schmidt and Sophia S. Schmidt, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $350,000.
Victory Lake Marine Inc. to Robert J. Schmidt and Sophia S. Schmidt, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Gail D. Nielsen and Nancy M. Nielsen to J. Marlin Brabec and Marla E. Brabec, 935 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $123,000.
Victory Lake Marine Inc. to J. Marlin Brabec and Marla E. Brabec, 1040 Timberwood Dr., Ames, $94,000.
Paul M. Mendlik to Paul M. Mendlik, trustee of the Paul M. Mendlik Trust created by trust agreement dated July 2, 2020, an undivided one-third interest of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 24, Township 18 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Paul M. Mendlik to Paul M. Mendlik, trustee of the Paul M. Mendlik Trust created by trust agreement dated July 2, 2020, an undivided one-third interest in the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 31, Township 18, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Paul M. Mendlik to Paul M. Mendlik, trustee of the Paul M. Mendlik Trust created by trust agreement dated July 2, 2020, an undivided one-third interest in the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 24, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
David Carey to Joel M. Figueroa and Shamra J. Figueroa, 904 W. 23rd St., Fremont, $160,000.
BW Properties LLC to Diego Raymundo Gutierrez, 750 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $147,000.
James A. Gallant, personal representative of the estate of Gerald N. Heywood, deceased, to Sharon Thernes, trustee of the Sharon Thernes Revocable Trust Agreement dated May 12, 2005, the northwest quarter and the north half of the southwest quarter, all in Section 35, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,635,980.90.
James A. Gallant, personal representative of the estate of Gerald N. Heywood, deceased, to Tyler D. Thernes, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 27, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $526,080.
David Jay Volpp and Peggy Volpp to Joyce M. Faltys, 132 Neff St., Scribner, $9,000.
Milligan-Mace-Boies-Flannery LLC to Thomas O. Milligan, 301 E. Fulton St., Hooper.
Thomas O. Milligan and Beverly K. Milligan to Hooper Rural Fire District, 301 E. Fulton St., Hooper.
Samantha K. Bauer f/k/a Samantha K. Renter and Ethan Bauer to Leobigiido Venegas and Lucia Santiago, 240 S. Howard St., Fremont, $190,000.
Lyle D. Chrisman, successor co-trustee of the Chrisman Family Revocable Trust Agreement, and Kathleen A. Chrisman, successor co-trustee of the Chrisman Family Revocable Trust Agreement, 1225 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $95,000.
Carroll D. Hasemann and Mary L. Hasemann to John E. Larsen and Michele P. Larsen, a parcel of land located in the southwest quarter southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $312,400.
Dodge County Treasurer to Red Tree LLC, 241 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.
Gary F. Ruskamp, trustee of the Gary F. Ruskamp Revocable Trust, to Richard D. Archuleta, 423 N. Oak St., Dodge, $75,000.
Joseph M. Novak and Wendy Jo Novak to Jennifer M. Edmondson, 645 Third St., Dodge, $42,500.
Matthew Milligan and Ashley Milligan, Marilyn Dent Milligan, and Molly Crook f/k/a Molly Milligan and Christopher Crook to Five-H Ranch LLC, a tract of land located in the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land located in Lots 1-9, Block 46, in Ninth Addition, Scribner; a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the west half of the southwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $155,000.
First Nebraska Trust Company as resigning trustee of the Kenneth D. Henkens Family Trust, a sub-turst established under the Kenneth D. Henkens Revocable Trust dated Oct. 23, 2009, to U.S. Bank, trustee, and their successors in trust, under the Kenneth D. Henkens Family Trust, a sub-trust established under the Kenneth D. Henkens Revocable Trust dated Oct. 23, 2009, north half of the northwest quarter, the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter and the east 35 acres of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Craig E. Steel and Catherine L. Steel to Dustin Robinson and Carie Robinson, 1234 E. 10th St., Fremont, $160,000.