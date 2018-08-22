Evidence of Emerald Ash Borer infestation has been found in Fremont.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced the discovery in a press release issued Wednesday.
Certified Arborist Kevin Popken, owner of Lawngevity Lawn and Tree in Fremont, and his business partner, Rob Dein, noticed trees showing symptoms of EAB damage on Aug. 2.
They confirmed evidence of the D-shaped exit holes characteristic of EAB damage in several trees north of the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area along U.S. Highway 30.
EAB, an invasive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees, was first found in Nebraska in June 2016.
An actual beetle wasn’t found in the tree as the peak flight period for these insects takes place more in June and July.
“It’s very difficult to catch beetles this time of year, so the USDA still needs to capture a beetle to send off for an actual beetle confirmation,” Popken said.
However, evidence of EAB damage was found in the trees.
“This is older damage. It’s been present for some time,” Popken said.
It is too late to treat trees for EAB at this time of year, but Popken said there are products on the market that are 98 percent effective when ash trees are treated early to control the insect.
But those are best applied in April, May and June.
He said the insecticide, Emamectin Benzoate, is 98 percent effective at controlling EAB when treated prior to infestation. The product is applied every two years. The application cost is based on the size of the tree.
Popken, who is president of the Nebraska Arborists Association, recommends contacting a certified arborist to evaluate a tree and go over care options.
In the meantime, Dodge, Washington, Douglas, Cass and Sarpy counties remain under a quarantine order issued in 2016 which includes prohibiting ash nursery stock from leaving the quarantine area and regulating the movement of hardwood firewood and mulch, ash timber products and green waste material out of quarantined areas.
That stays in effect indefinitely, Popken said.
Quarantines are put in place to reduce the human-assisted spread of EAB into non-infested areas, the NDA said in a prepared statement.
The NDA in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) also confirmed finding EAB in a trap in Lincoln.
This trap was set and monitored by the USDA as part of the National EAB survey.
“NDA and USDA staff set and monitor traps across the state looking for EAB infestations,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman in a prepared statement. “While it’s unfortunate we found EAB in Lincoln and signs of an infested tree in Fremont, it is not unexpected considering we have confirmed EAB infestations in Douglas and Cass counties.”
EAB is a small, metallic-green beetle that is about ½ inch long.
The larvae of this wood-boring insect tunnel under the bark of ash trees, disrupting the flow of water and nutrients, ultimately causing the tree to die.
EAB-infested ash trees will exhibit thinning or dying branches in the top of the tree, S-shaped larval galleries under bark, D-shaped exit holes and suckers (along the trunk and main branches).
The Nebraska EAB Working Group offers the following suggestions to help prevent the human-assisted spread of the insect:
* EAB can easily be moved in firewood. Use locally sourced firewood, burning it in the same county where you purchased it.
* Consider treating healthy, high-value ash tress located within a 15-mile radius of a known infestation. Treatment will need to be continually reapplied and will only prolong the tree’s life, not save it. Trees that are experiencing declining health should be considered for removal.
* If you believe you have located an EAB infestation, please report it to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at (402) 471-2351, the Nebraska Forest Service at (402) 472- 2944 or your local USDA office at (402) 434-2345.
“Based on the experiences of other states, we anticipate finding additional EAB infested areas as more people learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of EAB in their ash trees,” Wellman said. “While we can’t completely eliminate EAB, the quarantine will help slow the spread of the pest and give homeowners and municipalities across the state additional time to consider their options and make decisions about the future of their ash trees.”
More information on EAB, including quarantine information, can be found on NDA’s website at: http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/plant/entomology/eab/. Additional information on EAB and Nebraska-specific recommendations for homeowners and municipalities can be found on the Nebraska Forest Services’ website at www.eabne.info.