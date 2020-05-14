Expert: Don't worry about Asian giant hornet in Nebraska

Jody Green can take the sting out of news about “murder hornets.”
For one, the name creates a lot of needless fear, as that’s actually not what these hornets are called, said Green, a University of Nebraska Extension educator who specializes in urban entomology.
The most commonly accepted name is the Asian giant hornet. Many recent news accounts indicate these hornets are known to kill honeybees and even humans.
Although some dead specimens of these hornets have been confirmed in the United States, Green offered words of calm.
“While what you’ve heard or read about their biology and behavior may be true, please take into consideration that we are unlikely to ever be exposed to this hornet here in Nebraska,” she said in a GRO Big Red article. “Regardless of how painful the sting and how toxic their venom, with zero exposure, there is no risk of harm.”
Kathleen Cue, a Nebraska Extension educator for Dodge County, also offered reassurance regarding this insect.
“The important thing for people to know is that the Asian giant hornet has not been found in Nebraska nor any of the surrounding states,” Cue told the Fremont Tribune. “Our largest hornet is the cicada killer wasp. While this wasp is large and some people find the size intimidating, it isn’t interested in humans. Like their name implies, they eat cicadas.”
Green listed reasons why Nebraskans and people living in most places in the U.S. shouldn’t worry about the Asian giant hornet, which include:
- While Asian giant hornets feed aggressively on honey bees, they don’t exhibit hostile behavior toward humans.
- There are no known established populations in the U.S. at this time. As of May 12, two confirmed specimens where found in a small area in Washington state.
- Washington State Department of Agriculture representatives are doing everything they can to track sightings. If or when these hornets are found, they will be eliminated.
- The Asian giant hornet doesn’t have a wide foraging range. Without human interference, they’ll likely stay close to the area where they live.
- Most Asian giant hornets are sterile females. “If a person was to find a specimen and purposely introduce it to another state, it would have to be a living, fertilized queen, and find th
- e new habitat favorable,” Green said.
- Some people have a life-threatening response to the venom from bee or wasp stings or both. They shouldn’t be any more concerned about the Asian giant hornet than any other wasp, but should continue to take precautions just like they would for any bee or wasp population. They should have em
- ergency measures in place such as an epinephrine injection and medical alert ID bracelet.
“We all should become somewhat familiar with the common stinging insects in the area and learn how to avoid nests,” Green said. “A little bit of education and awareness may help to avoid social colonies of wasps, as they usually only sting out of defense.”
This spring, paper wasps and yellow jacket queens are looking for places to start a colony, and the cicada killer will be out as well.
“Many of these are beneficial or neutral and are not aggressive toward humans unless provoked,” Green said. “Please stay safe and do not purposely kill any of these creatures, mistaking them for an Asian giant hornet.”
