Expert: Don't worry about Asian giant hornet in Nebraska

Jody Green can take the sting out of news about “murder hornets.”

For one, the name creates a lot of needless fear, as that’s actually not what these hornets are called, said Green, a University of Nebraska Extension educator who specializes in urban entomology.

The most commonly accepted name is the Asian giant hornet. Many recent news accounts indicate these hornets are known to kill honeybees and even humans.

Although some dead specimens of these hornets have been confirmed in the United States, Green offered words of calm.

“While what you’ve heard or read about their biology and behavior may be true, please take into consideration that we are unlikely to ever be exposed to this hornet here in Nebraska,” she said in a GRO Big Red article. “Regardless of how painful the sting and how toxic their venom, with zero exposure, there is no risk of harm.”

Kathleen Cue, a Nebraska Extension educator for Dodge County, also offered reassurance regarding this insect.