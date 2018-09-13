Keep Fremont Beautiful is hosting a household hazardous waste event on Oct. 13, where Fremont and Dodge County residents are invited to drop off their hazardous waste materials for proper disposal of materials that shouldn’t go into the trash.
Those types of materials include paint, paint-related materials like stains and varnishes, poisons, fertilizers, pesticides, banned materials, insecticides, fluorescent tubes, lead acid batteries and outdated or unwanted pharmaceuticals.
The annual event is geared toward households only.
No business hazardous waste will be collected.
Unacceptable waste materials include sharps or needles, radioactive wastes, tires, appliances, containers over five gallons in size or motor oil.
“They usually have 400 to 500 cars that come through, so it serves a lot of people,” said Keep Fremont Beautiful Executive Director Leila Hybl in a July interview.
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the west parking lot in Christensen Field.
In July, Keep Fremont Beautiful was awarded a $32,144 grant from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ) to help fund the event. It was a portion of $1.9 million worth of grant money meant to help fund waste reduction and recycling initiatives from 32 recipients across the state.
“We are an education organization, and it’s great to be able to incorporate action into the information we provide,” Hybl said in July. “While we do provide educational information on how to properly dispose of waste, if we are not going to hold a household hazardous waste event, that information is almost worthless because what are people going to do with it?”
Keep Fremont Beautiful also has been promoting a couple of other recycling-based events as well. On Aug. 29, the All Metals Market and Cross Electronics Recycling event was held, which collected metal discards and unwanted electronics. All Metals Market donated the proceeds to Keep Fremont Beautiful.
And later in October, Nye Health Services will host a community paper shredding event.