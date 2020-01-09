Steve Bunck knows the importance of having sharp tools.
So the local man will lead a workshop devoted to sharpening and fine tuning planes.
Not airplanes — but tools used in woodworking.
A former college chemistry instructor, Bunck is a longtime woodworker, who’s used his skills in Laos and the United States.
The workshop is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 in the technology building at the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.
Lunch and coffee will be served. Cost of the workshop is $25 per person.
“Everyone is invited to bring along plane blades that need profiled and sharpened — No more than three per person,” Bunck said.
Bunck will bring sharpening stones, honing straps and other items, along with a slow-speed grinder and a sharpening device for participants to use.
If a class attendee’s plane body needs some work, the individual may bring it along.
“Old wooden molding planes are especially interesting to restore and I will demonstrate that as well,” Bunck said.
In September, Bunck taught a woodworking class at May Museum.
As with that endeavor, he is limiting the new class to the first six people who respond.
Those interested in the class or seeking more information are asked to contact Bunck at stev3bunck@gmail.com.
He also can contact would-be participants if provided their emails.
If more than six people show an interest, Bunck said he can repeat the workshop later in the month.
“While many people have planes and chisels, many do not know how to sharpen them properly and that’s what this event will be,” Bunck said. “It also will involve restoring old planes.”
Bunck opted to teach a class last fall after several people came by his shop while he was using old tools to repair or create something.
He said they were almost always were interested in the tools and how they’re used and often surprised at how quickly he can create items without using electrical power tools.
Bunck has made bookcases, tables and other household furniture items. He’s repaired lots of antiques, including some at May Museum.
He now is a woodworking instructor at the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children.