Scholarships available to Master Gardener Program

The University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center (ENREEC) near Mead is sponsoring two scholarships to the Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Program. The scholarships cover the registration fee for the Master Gardener training and are valued at $225 each.

For those interested in applying, a required one-hour informational meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Dodge County Extension Office, 1206 W. 23 St., Fremont. For those who cannot attend in person, the meeting will be available via zoom.

Registration in advance of the meeting is not required, but much appreciated. Questions can be directed to Nebraska Extension Educator Kathleen Cue at 402-727-2775 or kcue2@unl.edu.

The Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program based in many counties and has been part of Nebraska Extension since 1976.

Volunteers are trained by Nebraska Extension faculty and staff in horticulture, environmental, and landscape-system related topics. It was designed for individuals interested in learning more about gardening and landscape practices, or who have a passion for giving back to the community by sharing science-based horticulture information.

Working through their local extension office, the trained volunteers use these unique skills to participate in horticulture and landscape projects within their communities. More specifically, they provide education about sustainable horticultural practices while developing valuable partnerships within the community and leveraging the resources of Nebraska Extension and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

Participants are required to complete 40 hours of class training and 40 hours of volunteer service during the initial year of their involvement in the program. The initial training curriculum covers topics such as plant science, botany, insects, weed and wildlife management, pesticide safety, soils, turfgrass, and whole landscape system management. ENREEC scholarship recipients will assist with the landscape area around the Christenson building at ENREEC to meet the volunteer service component of the program.

Volunteers retain their certification through annual training and volunteering. Volunteer tasks may involve answering phones at a county Extension office, giving horticulture presentations to community organizations, assisting 4-H clubs with garden projects, judging horticulture exhibits at county and state fairs, participating in community garden projects, writing a garden column for the local paper and more.

