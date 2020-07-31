Unique flower maze brings color to Prague

Weddings, anniversaries, Mother’s Day and even making memorials for funerals are all flower-focused, Jeff said. They offer over 75 varieties of unique flowers that you won’t be able to find anywhere else, according to Jeff.

He also researched varieties that last longer when cut because he wanted to offer flowers that wouldn’t fade after a day of being in a vase.

“It’s all about enjoyment, and making people happy,” added Jeff.

Jeff starts the majority of his flowers from seed in a grow room upstairs in his house. He transplants them into the raised beds in the maze. Some of the flowers that he has transplanted earlier in the season haven’t bloomed yet, so he is excited to see what they will look like when they do bloom.

Pollinators were an important part in the planning stages of the garden as well.

“I will come out and have to wake the bees up, because they are just lazily hanging out on the flowers,” Jeff said.

Jeff also said that he has been very impressed with the client base that has come to tour the maze.

“Everyone has been very respectful,” he said.