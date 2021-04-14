Commission wants experienced anglers to share their love of fishing with new people

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging experienced anglers to introduce people to fishing in the third year of Take ’em Fishing.
As an incentive, participants who submit a photo of their trip with a beginner angler between April 15 and Sept. 15 will be eligible for prizes, including a Bass Tracker boat, state park stay, kayak, fishing rod, gift cards and more.
Take ’em Fishing has annually grown. There were 4,700 entries in the first year and 6,195 last year.
Visit outdoornebraska.gov/takeemfishing for more information.
