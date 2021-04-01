Elkhorn River access sites are now open for the season

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District has opened all river access sites to the Elkhorn River for the season.

The Elkhorn River access sites include:

• Elkhorn Crossing (intersection of 252nd Street and Bennington Road).

• West Maple Road (West Maple Road northeast of Waterloo).

• Graske Crossing (southeast corner of West Dodge Road and west of 204th Street).

High river flows occasionally force the Papio NRD to temporarily close the river access sites for safety purposes. Park closures for Elkhorn River sites are called for when the Elkhorn River gauge at Waterloo reads a stage of 5 feet or greater. Also, river access ramps may need to be cleaned of silt, debris and safety inspected before reopening.

To find out whether the access sites are open or closed throughout the season, click on the orange “River Access Sites” button on the homepage of the Papio NRD website (www.papionrd.org), or visit the its Facebook or Twitter accounts.

The access sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Nov. 1.

