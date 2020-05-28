Game and Parks offering online fishing resources

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While Community Fishing Nights will not be offered to the public this summer, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has several online resources to help anglers of all experience levels.

To keep Nebraskans safe by maintaining social distancing in light of COVID-19, Game and Parks has cancelled Community Fishing Nights. These popular events have been held at waters across the state and are designed to introduce or reintroduce families and individuals to fishing. At these events, Game and Parks staff and Certified Fishing Instructors teach people fishing basics.

Game and Parks’ instructional and informational fishing materials online at OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing include:

Fishing Guide – This annual summary of fishing regulations and orders now also is available in Spanish. A Public Fishing Areas section details fishing waters by region, including special regulations and species available.

Fishing Forecast – Use this to find some of the best places to fish for various fish species. The forecast uses survey data to determine likely populations and sizes of various fish species in different waters across the state.