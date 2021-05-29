Grant will support woodland restoration at Camp Crossed Arrows near Nickerson

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska recently announced that it will receive $51,100 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for its Spirit of Nebraska Camp Woodland Restoration project.

The Spirit of Nebraska Camp Woodland Restoration Project will enhance 200 acres of oak and cottonwood forest and tall grass prairie as well as enrich habitats for tier 1 and tier 2 species through the strategic removal of invasive trees.

Tier 1 species are those found in Nebraska that are globally or nationally most at-risk of extinction. Tier 2 species are rare or imperiled within Nebraska, although typically not at-risk from a global or national perspective.

Improved year-round access will allow for additional safety for camp visitors and facilitation of programs for girls while keeping protection of flora and fauna in mind.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Girl Scouts will be completing this project on two camp properties: Camp Crossed Arrows located near Nickerson, in Washington and Dodge counties, and Camp Maha in Papillion, a Biologically Unique Landscape designated by the Nebraska Natural Legacy Project.