 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New online resource helps anglers ID fish
0 comments
editor's pick top story

New online resource helps anglers ID fish

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Game and Parks

A new online guide will help Nebraska anglers correctly identify the fish on the other end of their line.

Fish Key: A Guide to the Most Commonly Caught Fish in Nebraska is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/fishidentification. It’s viewable on mobile devices or can be downloaded and printed to carry along.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The guide is an important tool in ensuring anglers know what they’ve caught; it is intended to be used in tandem with the Fishing Guide, which lists regulations, such as bag and length limits, for fish species at water bodies across Nebraska. These regulations help maintain healthy fish populations and ecosystems.

The Fish Key allows anglers to determine what they’ve caught by selecting among key characteristics, such as whether a fish has scales, whiskers or teeth. By selecting yes or no, anglers are led to a final answer: a family of fish shown in high-color illustration, accompanied by additional information about each fish, its common characteristics, habitat and range.

To find more fishing resources, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/HowToFish.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 15: 5 simple steps to start filling in your budgeting gaps

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News