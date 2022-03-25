Prairie Piecemakers plan event

Got a stash of fabric?

Have you ever gathered with people to sew quilt tops?

And ever wonder why people invest money and time into stashing, cutting and sewing fabric?

If so, Marybeth Stalp may be able to answer your questions, when she speaks to the Prairie Piecemakers Needlework Guild.

Stalp will speak to the group at 7 p.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

The public is invited to Stalp’s talk called, “Embracing the Fabric Stash and Other Things I’ve learned While Studying Quilts.”

Stalp’s presentation is one of the featured events of the year for the Prairie Piecemakers guild, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Stalp is a professor of sociology at the University of Northern Iowa. She studies how and where gender, culture, and leisure intersects. She is a quilter and a leading international scholar in quilt studies and has presented her work in several countries.

“Marybeth grew up in West Point and has been studying the sociology of quilting worldwide,” said Debra Schroeder, Prairie Piecemakers member.

While in West Point, Stalp learned to sew in 4-H and to quilt from her aunt Genevieve Meiergerd.

Stalp will share insights from her more than 25 years of research experience with quilters in the United States, the Piecemakers said in a prepared statement.

Focusing on present-day quilters, Stalp discusses the multifaceted subculture of quilting. She talks about why and how people quilt, collect fabric and develop a fabric stash. She’ll talk about larger industries surrounding quilting today.

Quilting is an international billion-dollar industry.

Schroeder and other quilters look forward to the event.

“It will be a great opportunity for us to learn how guild membership and quilting fills social and psychological needs,” Schroeder told the Tribune.

Stalp has served on board of the American Quilt Study Group, Quilt Alliance and the International Quilt Study Center and Museum where she is an associate faculty fellow.

Her book, “Quilting: The Fabric of Everyday Life,” was published in 2007.

Stalp will share a few of her quilt pieces and her book will be available for purchase at the Prairie Piecemakers’ meeting.

