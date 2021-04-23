 Skip to main content
Registrations sought for Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day
Registrations sought for Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day

Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day

The 2021 Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19, at Johnson Lake in Fremont.

 Tony Gray

The Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19, at Johnson Lake in Fremont.

Poles and bait will be provided for the kids to use. A hot dog lunch also will be provided.

This event gives families the opportunity to get together and enjoy a morning of fishing.

To register, contact Pam Hindman at 402-690-3690 or email pluv2camp@msn.com, or check out the event’s Facebook page, Mike Baker Memorial Kids Fishing Day.

For more information, contact Debbie Baker at 402-720-1972.

