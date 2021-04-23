Registrations sought for Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day

The Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19, at Johnson Lake in Fremont.

Poles and bait will be provided for the kids to use. A hot dog lunch also will be provided.

This event gives families the opportunity to get together and enjoy a morning of fishing.

To register, contact Pam Hindman at 402-690-3690 or email pluv2camp@msn.com, or check out the event’s Facebook page, Mike Baker Memorial Kids Fishing Day.

For more information, contact Debbie Baker at 402-720-1972.

