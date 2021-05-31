State park visitors can take online survey to share experiences

Visitors to Nebraska state parks can take a survey online to share their experiences this summer.

To take the survey, visit go.unl.edu/nestateparks. The survey also is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/parkusersurvey.

Crews have been conducting surveys in select parks every weekend since the beginning of April and will continue through the first weekend of August.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for feedback about visitors’ park experiences at 22 state parks, recreation areas and historical parks. It is contracting with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Sociological Research to conduct the surveys.

Game and Parks hopes to understand how to better serve the wants and needs of the public in Nebraska’s state parks. It also hopes to get a clearer picture of how people recreate in parks, and it looks forward to actionable feedback.

Bureau staff will be at different state park areas each weekend handing out surveys to visitors and asking for contact information to follow up on responding to the survey. They will be located next to the kiosk booths and entrances in the state park areas.

Surveys are being conducted at the following park areas: