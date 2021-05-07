May is National Foster Care Month and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) encourages all Nebraskans to consider becoming foster parents. Foster parents are the backbone of the foster care system and becoming a foster parent is a unique opportunity to positively change the life of a youth forever. Becoming a foster parent involves five steps and those interested in becoming foster parents should examine the five steps to see if they qualify.

1. Background checks—These are required on all members of their household ages 18 years old and older, including a national criminal history check through fingerprinting for all household members age 18 years old and older.

2. Home study—A home study is required and is conducted by either the Department of Health and Human Services or a contracted foster care agency.

3. References—Three positive references are required for each adult household member who will provide care to children.

4. Application—A completed foster care licensing application and a health information report are required for each adult household member providing care, signed by a health practitioner. These forms will be provided to you by DHHS.