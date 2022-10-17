National speaker Cara Filler to give presentation about teen driver safety

National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 16-22 – an opportunity to talk with teens about safe driving habits.

During this week, Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) will be hosting national speaker, Cara Filler. Filler watched her identical twin sister, Mairin, die in a speed-related car crash the day after their 18th birthday and the summer they graduated from high school. Since Mairin’s death, Cara has spoken to more than 2 million students and parents worldwide.

Filler spoke at several local schools back in February 2022 to rave reviews and 3RPHD is bringing her back again during the National Teen Driver Safety Week to deliver important messages at Arlington Public Schools, Wahoo Public Schools, Fremont Middle School, Fremont High School, Cedar Bluffs Public Schools, and Logan View Public Schools.

In addition to the student assemblies, Filler also is delivering a parent night program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Fremont High School Auditorium. Getting behind the wheel can be a risky proposition for new drivers, but there are ways for parents to help keep their kids safe. The program will give more information about safe driving for teenagers.

3RPHD will close out the week by hosting the first annual teen safe driving conference on Friday, Oct. 21, at Methodist Fremont Health. Students from local schools were invited to participate. Presentations will include Teens in the Driver Seat, MADD NE, local law enforcement, a big rig presentation and incredible keynotes buy Jacy Good and Steve Johnson.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens (15-18 years old) in the United States. There were 2,276 people killed in crashes involving a teen passenger vehicle driver (15-18 years old) in 2020; 748 of the deaths were the teen driver. In 2020, an estimated 90,564 teen passenger vehicle drivers were injured in motor vehicle traffic crashes and an estimated 153,566 people were injured in crashes involving a teen driver, accounting for almost 7% of all roadway injuries that year.