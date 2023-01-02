Fremont pet owners reminded to renew their pet licenses

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, pet owners can renew their pet license with the City of Fremont.

Pet owners should bring documentation of a current rabies vaccination for each of their pets along with the licensing fee of $10 for spayed/neutered pets or $15 if the pet is intact.

Each household may license up to three dogs and five cats. Pet owners are encouraged to renew their license(s) by Feb. 3 to avoid a $5 late fee.

The licensing locations are City of Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., second floor; and FurEver Home Inc., 925 W. Sixth St.