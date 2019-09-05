It will be a chance for dog-lovers.
And those who just like spending a little time with those of the canine set.
On Sept. 14, FurEver Home, Inc., and Royal Canin will host “Bark in the Park” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Clemmons Park in Fremont.
The event will include a variety of activities for adults, kids and canines, said Peg Gaudreau, event and pantry coordinator.
Admission is free and members of the public are invited to bring their pups.
The event will include dog trainers with information about their businesses. Vendors, who sell dog-related items such as bows and collars, will attend.
Concessions will be sold.
A 4-H group will provide agility demonstration. There will be games for kids and adults, along with face painting and a balloon artist.
Pools will be available for the dogs to swim in, Gaudreau said.
FurEver Home will have some of its adoptable dogs at the event.
Gaudreau hopes area residents attend.
“After the flood, everyone was so stressed and busy,” she said. “This will be kind of a fun day.”
FurEver Home also is having a fundraising garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First Baptist Church, 505 N. C St., in Fremont.
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, FurEver Home, Inc., will have a nail-trimming event at 236 W. Sixth St. Proceeds will benefit the organization.
The organization offers the nail trims for a $10 donation and microchipping for a $25 donation on the first Saturday of each month. Microchipping will not be available this month.
Gaudreau said “Pics with Santa” is planned for early December. People will be able to have a photo of their dog or cat taken with Santa.
She noted that the organization strives to provide exposure for the adoptable dogs.
“We’re always looking for volunteers to come help walk the dogs – even just come and play with the dogs,” she added.
Recently, a laundry facility was built in the rescue building.
“We’re trying to get volunteers that will come down for a couple of hours – any day of the week – and do some laundry for us,” she said.
More information is available at https://www.fetchingfureverhomes.org