Dodge County Humane Society is on the corner of Luther and Morningside roads. Hours are: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Phone: 721-3282.

The DCHS is a nonprofit organization and urges people to support the shelter through pet adoptions and donations.

Adoptions include free microchipping and a month of pet health insurance.

The DCHS Summer Fund Drive is currently underway.

Donations can be sent or dropped off at: 787 Luther Road, Fremont, NE 68025. Please include name and address.

Contact the shelter on lost pets and always spay or neuter your animals.

Pets of the Week is a regular feature of the Fremont Tribune and appears weekly on the Web site at fremonttribune.com.

