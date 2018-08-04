Dodge County Humane Society is on the corner of Luther and Morningside roads. Hours are: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Phone: 721-3282.
The DCHS is a nonprofit organization and urges people to support the shelter through pet adoptions and donations.
Adoptions include free microchipping and a month of pet health insurance.
The DCHS Summer Fund Drive is currently underway.
Donations can be sent or dropped off at: 787 Luther Road, Fremont, NE 68025. Please include name and address.
Contact the shelter on lost pets and always spay or neuter your animals.
