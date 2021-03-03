Area lake stocked with 10,000 rainbow trout set to open on March 6

The trout lake at Two Rivers State Recreation Area in Douglas County will open Saturday, March 6, for family fishing.

The lake will be stocked with 10,000 11- to 12-inch rainbow trout in time for the opener.

All trout caught in the lake must be harvested and not released. Anglers first must purchase from the park office a daily trout tag for $6. Each tag is good for a daily bag limit of four trout. A person may have up to three tags per day and 12 trout in possession. An adult angler may have two children under the age of 16 fishing under the authority of his/her tag, but the group bag limit still is limited to four trout per tag.

The trout lake (Lake No. 5) is open from 7 a.m. to sunset each day. Anglers, except residents younger than age 16, must have a Nebraska fishing license. All vehicles entering the park must have a park entry permit. Anglers possessing trout on any other lake at Two Rivers must have a trout tag, as well. Anglers are allowed to use one fishing rod and reel each.

