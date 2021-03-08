 Skip to main content
Area lakes and ponds will be stocked with rainbow trout
Area lakes and ponds will be stocked with rainbow trout

Nebraska Game and Parks

Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state in March to enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in urban areas.

The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches in length. The Game and Parks’ tentative trout stocking schedule includes the following area lakes and ponds:

Week of March 8 – Two Rivers SRA trout lake (Lake No. 5), Venice, 13,000.

Week of March 15 – CenturyLink Lake, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, 2,000; Fremont State Recreation Area No. 2, 4,000; Neligh Park Pond, West Point, 900.

Week of March 22 – Fremont State Recreation Area No. 2, 1,000.

April stockings – Two Rivers State Recreation Area trout lake, 10,000.

