The first FREEmont Community Skate for the 2018-19 school year will take place from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Fremont Family YMCA’s Sidner Ice Arena.
Skates and ice time are free to all children in kindergarten through 12th grades, but children should bring money if they would like anything from the concession stand.
The FREEmont Community Skates are sponsored by City of Fremont Parks and Recreation. For more information, contact Nate Schwanke by phone at 402-727-2630 or via email at nate.schwanke@fremontne.gov.