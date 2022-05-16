Conservation Nebraska plans cleanup at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area

Conservation Nebraska will be hosting a kayak cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

Attendees can bring their own kayaks (or walk on foot) and help clean up trash in hard to reach areas of the lakes. All volunteers also will need to bring a life jacket if needed and their own water to drink.

Keep Fremont Beautiful will be providing all of the supplies needed to clean up and dispose of the trash. This will include rubber gloves, grabbers and trash bags.

Volunteers will meet at the East Victory Lake parking lot, 3120 State Lakes Rd., Fremont. A park pass is not required to enter as Saturday is also Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska.

Conservation Nebraska also will be rewarding volunteers with gift card prizes for things like, most interesting finds and best pictures taken.

