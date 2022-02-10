Cornhusker State Games registration fee will increase Feb. 15

Participants in the 38th annual Cornhusker State Games have until Feb. 15 to enter at the lowest entry fee.
On Feb. 15, the CSG registration price will increase for most sports. Online registration, price information and all other details can be found at CornhuskerStateGames.com.
Athletes that register before June 1 receive a free CSG shirt. All registered athletes will receive an All-Star pass, good for free admission to CSG sport venues, the opening ceremonies and SportFest, including the athlete meal from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
