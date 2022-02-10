 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Cornhusker State Games registration fee will increase Feb. 15

  • 0
Local News

Participants in the 38th annual Cornhusker State Games have until Feb. 15 to enter at the lowest entry fee.

On Feb. 15, the CSG registration price will increase for most sports. Online registration, price information and all other details can be found at CornhuskerStateGames.com.

Athletes that register before June 1 receive a free CSG shirt. All registered athletes will receive an All-Star pass, good for free admission to CSG sport venues, the opening ceremonies and SportFest, including the athlete meal from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Ways to get rid of old tech gear

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News