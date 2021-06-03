 Skip to main content
Dead Timber SRA campground temporarily closed
Dead Timber

Dead Timber State Recreation Area, located near Scriber and Snyder, offers fishing opportunities near the Elkhorn River in north Dodge County.

 COLLIN SPILINEK, Fremont Tribune

The campground at Dead Timber State Recreation Area in Dodge County will be closed temporarily until further notice.

Repairs from 2019 and 2020 flooding, along with other roadway improvements, such as the widening of the access road to the campground, are beginning this week. This closure is expected to be short term, depending on the weather.

The temporary closure does not affect access to the shelter, trails or fishing.

