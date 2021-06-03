Dead Timber SRA campground temporarily closed

The campground at Dead Timber State Recreation Area in Dodge County will be closed temporarily until further notice.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Repairs from 2019 and 2020 flooding, along with other roadway improvements, such as the widening of the access road to the campground, are beginning this week. This closure is expected to be short term, depending on the weather.
The temporary closure does not affect access to the shelter, trails or fishing.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today