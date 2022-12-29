 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to temporarily close for managed deer hunt

  • 0
White-tailed buck

A mature white-tailed deer buck, its antlers still encased in velvet on a midsummer's evening, pauses as it walks along a trail separating a cornfield and woodland cover at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. 

 NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7-8.

During the hunt weekend, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure public safety and facilitate a white-tailed deer hunt. The visitor center will remain accessible and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To accommodate visitors, the visitor center hours will be expanded to include Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Any Nebraska or Iowa hunters interested in participating in the managed hunt can contact Peter Rea at 712-388-4803 or peter_rea@fws.gov.

The refuge facilitates these hunts in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunting is used as a management tool to control the number of deer on the Refuge. Hunting is one of six wildlife-dependent recreational uses on refuges which also include wildlife observation, wildlife photography, fishing, environmental education, and interpretation.

People are also reading…

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located south of U.S. Highway 30 between Blair and Missouri Valley, Iowa. For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Gibson retires from city council

Gibson retires from city council

Well-known and popular Fremont City Council member Vern Gibson announced his resignation from the council on Tuesday night, Dec. 27, citing up…

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media trend leaves diabetes patience on medicine shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News