DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to temporarily close for managed deer hunt

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7-8.

During the hunt weekend, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure public safety and facilitate a white-tailed deer hunt. The visitor center will remain accessible and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To accommodate visitors, the visitor center hours will be expanded to include Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Any Nebraska or Iowa hunters interested in participating in the managed hunt can contact Peter Rea at 712-388-4803 or peter_rea@fws.gov.

The refuge facilitates these hunts in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunting is used as a management tool to control the number of deer on the Refuge. Hunting is one of six wildlife-dependent recreational uses on refuges which also include wildlife observation, wildlife photography, fishing, environmental education, and interpretation.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located south of U.S. Highway 30 between Blair and Missouri Valley, Iowa. For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.