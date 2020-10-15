Fremont Lakes SRA trout stocking delayed

Due to vehicle mechanical problems, the stocking of rainbow trout at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area No. 2 is delayed until the week of Oct. 19.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission had planned to stock 5,000 10-inch trout at Fremont on Thursday, Oct. 15, to enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter. Stocking schedules can change on short notice for a variety of reasons.

To see the full stocking schedule, visit: OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.

Fishing for trout is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used. A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing for more information on fishing in Nebraska.

