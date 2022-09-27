Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area to be stocked with rainbow trout

Rainbow trout will be stocked by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

“This program emphasizes the urban and community waters statewide,” said Greg Anderson, Game and Parks’ fish production supervisor. “Ten-inch trout are stocked to provide angling opportunities for all ages to catch and harvest.”

The stocking of trout will begin the week of Sept. 26 and continue weekly through October.

During the week of Oct. 10, Lake 2 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area will be stocked with 3,600 rainbow trout. Lake 2 is scheduled to receive an additional 900 rainbow trout during the week of Oct. 17.

“Hatchery crews work tirelessly throughout the year and drive thousands of miles ensuring trout arrive safe and healthy to their destinations,” Anderson said. “Although we have a schedule, Nebraska’s weather may have its own mind that alters our plans. Be assured we’ll accommodate the schedule, however, unforeseen issues besides weather, like unfavorable water body conditions, vehicle and mechanical failures, can occur.”

Fishing for trout is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used. A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.

If you are just getting into fishing, a helpful resource is Game and Parks’ Going Fishing Guide, available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/howtofish.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing for more information on fishing in Nebraska.