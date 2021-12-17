Fremont Parks and Recreation Department plans events for kids over the holidays

The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring several activities for kids over the holidays.

Grades kindergarten through eighth can participate in free bowling from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at 30 Bowl in Fremont. Pre-registration is required and begins Tuesday at the city’s website: http://www.fremontne.gov/485/Online-Registrations.

Parks and Recreation also will be holding Community Free Skates from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 20, 21 and 23 at Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont. Community Free Skates also will be available from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.

Community Free Skates are open to grades kindergarten through 12th. No pre-registration is required for Community Free Skates.

