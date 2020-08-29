Game and Parks encourages hunters to register on antlerless hunter database

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2019, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission launched a new tool to help landowners address deer populations on their property. Because changes have been made to the program to make this tool more effective for landowners, all hunters will need to reregister in the program.

These changes include a limit to the number of counties a hunter can register for at five. Hunters also must list their city and state of residence.

Game and Parks’ Antlerless Hunter Database connects hunters who wish to harvest antlerless deer with landowners experiencing damage from deer on their property.

Landowners and hunters are important to managing wildlife; together with Game and Parks, they are the driving force for wildlife conservation in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and access for hunting game species. Readily available permits and long seasons provide tremendous opportunities to harvest deer in Nebraska, especially antlerless deer.

Game and Parks is charged with managing all wildlife in the state. It strives to find a balance between healthy wildlife populations, opportunities for hunting, and keeping deer and all game populations at socially acceptable levels.

Hunters who wish to be considered for this program and landowners who wish to contact a hunter willing to harvest antlerless deer in their area may access the database at OutdoorNebraska.gov/AntlerlessHunterDatabase.

