The Nebraska Sports Council is now accepting applications for its Cornhusker State Games High School Ambassador Program. To qualify, applicants must be high school student-athletes with a passion for sports, an interest in marketing and a willingness to promote the Cornhusker State Games in their school and hometown.

Benefits for successful applicants include: valuable experience in sports marketing and social media, new connections with sports industry professionals and student athletes from across Nebraska, positive resume builder, and complimentary State Games entries and apparel.

Those interested can find more information or apply at www.cornhuskerstategames.com/ambassador-program/. The ambassador program is sponsored by AKRS, which has 26 locations across Nebraska.

The 39th annual Cornhusker State Games, which take place July 14-30 in Lincoln, Omaha and several other Nebraska communities, is open for registration in more than 70 sports. The Games are conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council, a 501c3 organization whose mission is to promote healthy lifestyle choices and to provide quality sports opportunities for athletes of all ages and abilities. Learn more at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.