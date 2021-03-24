Jacobs: A big smile in the pouring rain

The oldest sandhill crane fossil is said to be 2.5 million years old. If the sandhill cranes can figure out how to stick around for that length of time, I decided to battle the weather and view the cranes.
In the center of Nebraska each spring, a 75-mile stretch of the Platte River becomes a gathering place for 600,000 sandhill cranes — and anyone who has an appreciation for the wild.
Standing four feet tall, thousands of cranes cover cornfields and wet meadows during the day, adding fuel for the rest of their journey north. They consume waste corn that slipped through harvest, and a variety of grubs, earthworms, snails, small reptiles, and even small rodents are all fair game.
During feeding and foraging, you often see cranes dancing and showing various displays of courtship.
I had seen the cranes before but never spent the night with them.
At the invitation of my friend Eric Francis, we booked an overnight viewing blind at the Crane Cabin Retreat, located on one of the braided prairie Platte River islands.
The shallow waters of the Platte River offer excellent protection from predators, such as coyotes or foxes. Standing overnight in the open, cold waters allows the cranes to see what’s
around them.
Getting close to the cranes is a challenge; they are skittish. Any noise or light alerts them, and they stroll or fly off.
So, a viewing blind is a good option.
To get access to the blind, we had to slip on hip waders provided by owner Chad Gideon and walk across one of the river channels.
“Make sure you keep everything dark; otherwise, you will spook the cranes,” he said.
Gideon had built his blind in a prime location on the east end of an island facing the open river, which allowed for an incredible view of the cranes.
After being boxed up all of winter, I was ready for some freedom and time outside.
As we waded across the river, we pulled a flat bottom boat loaded with cameras, clothing, and sleeping gear.
Exposed sandbars determined where the water was too shallow.
It was late in the afternoon, and we wanted to get settled in before the cranes came to roost for the night.
The cozy blind was just large enough for two people, with gear.
Around an hour after we arrived, we could see and hear flocks of cranes making their way to the river in the distance.
At the same time, the wind started to pick up, accompanied by rain.
We were aware the rains were coming; we weren’t anticipating it wouldn’t stop.
There we were, perched on the end of a shallow island, a few feet from the edge of the Platte River, in the pouring rain.
Every good adventure has a little tension. But our focus wasn’t on the rising river; for the most part, it was on the thousands of sandhill cranes coming to be our neighbors for the night.
Flocks of cranes swooped down from the sky into the river to spend the night, right outside our window.
The sound wasn’t deafening; it was exhilarating. The sheer abundance of life, so concentrated in one wild location, is such a rare event.
I watched, with a sense of awe and wonder, while taking photos of life’s determination to continue its cycle.
Even the 35-40 mph cold, wet winds couldn’t wipe the smile off my face.
Darkness fell, but the serenading outside our blind continued well into the night as I fell asleep in the arms of the Platte River.
The next morning, those arms got a little bigger and a little closer to our blind.
Once the cranes departed, we packed up our gear and headed for higher ground. The river was rising, and one night was enough for now.
All of the sandbars we navigated around to get out to the island were no longer visible but buried under the rising river.
It was 100 yards to the shore, and there was only one way out, you walked.
But I walked with a big smile, the kind of smile that comes from following one of my dreams and being serenaded by thousands of sandhill cranes all night long.
Dean Jacobs of Fremont is a world traveler.