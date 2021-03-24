Jacobs: A big smile in the pouring rain

Getting close to the cranes is a challenge; they are skittish. Any noise or light alerts them, and they stroll or fly off.

So, a viewing blind is a good option.

To get access to the blind, we had to slip on hip waders provided by owner Chad Gideon and walk across one of the river channels.

“Make sure you keep everything dark; otherwise, you will spook the cranes,” he said.

Gideon had built his blind in a prime location on the east end of an island facing the open river, which allowed for an incredible view of the cranes.

After being boxed up all of winter, I was ready for some freedom and time outside.

As we waded across the river, we pulled a flat bottom boat loaded with cameras, clothing, and sleeping gear.

Exposed sandbars determined where the water was too shallow.

It was late in the afternoon, and we wanted to get settled in before the cranes came to roost for the night.

The cozy blind was just large enough for two people, with gear.

Around an hour after we arrived, we could see and hear flocks of cranes making their way to the river in the distance.