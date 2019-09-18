For 90 years, a dam stretched across the Niobrara River just south of the small town of Spencer, Nebraska.
Behind it, a 1,200-acre lake formed. Sediment carried by the Niobrara River made it a shallow lake that had to be flushed out every year.
On March 14, 2019, the dam failed after a major storm dumped rain onto the snow and created a river filled with truck-size ice chunks with a wall of water 11 feet. The disaster made world news. A man living below the dam lost his life and has never been found. People’s lives will never be the same.
This dam is 4 miles from my brother’s small ranch in Boyd County. I’ve driven past it for years. Several times I’ve canoed below the dam. Now, a new challenge presented itself, to paddle a section of the Niobrara that hasn’t run wild in 90 years.
With a little help from Pat Kayl from Spencer, I shuttled my canoe and truck and put my craft into the Niobrara River farther west at the Nebraska Highway 11 Bridge.
The flood also damaged the bridge at Highway 11. The power of ice and water moved the bridge to the east almost one foot. Just one more indication of the force that eventually would slam into the Spencer Dam.
After a brief conversation with the bridge construction workers who told me they hadn’t seen anyone on the river, only eagles, I set off. To the best of my knowledge, I was the first person to paddle this section of the Niobrara since it started running wild again. Unsure of what might lay ahead, curiosity pulled me forward.
There is always something special about the first time you have experience. It does not mean the next trips are any less. But the first time, around every bend, something new is waiting. Everything is new. These unique experiences pique the senses because it also carries with it some risks. It challenges you to have a little confidence in your skills.
My times with the indigenous people in the Amazon and Nebraska have taught a special relationship with rivers. In these cultures, the Niobrara River is a living spirit, one that ran angry in the spring. I said a little prayer and made a small offering to the river to be at peace; this included everyone affected by the flood.
Before the bridge was out of sight, a pair of eagles flew across the river.
Words from one of the construction workers drifted back into my head: “I never knew Nebraska was so wild and beautiful.”
The water ran swift and high. Recent rains had put more water into the Niobrara River. High water is a bonus for the sections where the river spreads wide because you don’t get stuck on sandbars, but a challenge when it narrowed.
Once my canoe rounded the first bend, all signs of human activity went away. To the north, rolling hills of grass filled the horizon. The south side of the river was covered with evergreen trees.
I mused; it must have looked very similar when Lewis and Clark, the early explorers, first went through this part of the world.
The first couple of hours, the river meandered east at a steady clip. Standing waves of 1-3 feet high kept me on my toes. I suspected these were a result of the recent rains.
Occasionally, I would float past an island with trees scarred by the ice. It looked just like beavers had chewed the bark away, except the scars went up 10-15 feet from the base of the tree.
At lunchtime, I found a sand bar and pulled up my canoe. My brother had made some banana bread, this lunch. While stopped, I noticed some movements across a large sandbar some distance away. As I looked through my binoculars, I spotted a pair of nesting Sandhill Cranes. Several times I’ve seen the massive migration in Kearney, but never a nesting pair in Nebraska.
As I continued east, the river started to cut through the layers of sediments deposited by the lake. The banks became more pronounced, and the river compressed into a narrower channel carved out from the floodwaters. Also, the river was filled with tree debris deposited by the flood. This made the float somewhat risky if you are not an experienced paddler; it would easy to get caught against a tree.
Just as I entered this tricky area, I spied four heads that bobbed up and down in the river.
River otters!
With a quick movement, I grabbed my camera to take a couple of photos before getting back to the more important task at hand, navigating a fast-moving river.
The otters offered me a couple of chirps as I passed by and disappeared. I focused on what was in front of me, 3-foot standing waves with trees. My canoe bobbed up and down, as I paddled vigorously to move faster than the water. Once through it, I took a deep breath.
I had waited a long time to see a family of otters while paddling a Nebraska River, a nice bonus for exploring this section of the Niobrara River.
Not long after, the remains of the Spencer dam came into view. I was happy to see the end in sight; the river offered more challenges then I had imagined, but rewarded me with so much.