I found myself counting the days to when I would get a real shower. The bucket baths were adequate to get the job done, but after seven days, I was ready for something a little less of a production to complete.
Still, I wouldn’t trade anything for the connections and experiences the Sigma Phi Epsilon (Sig Eps) Fraternity from the University of Nebraska created during our visit. The smiles and laughter of the village elementary students will be memories that are forever priceless.
The classrooms and buildings we painted looked new. George, the school’s headmaster, smiled and expressed a deep sense of pride.
He said to me, “The local people are asking how I could find people to work so hard and do such a good job of painting? This will translate to the students having pride in their school.”
I’m all in for anything that inspires students to feel good about going to school.
After handshakes and hugs with the Kagoma Saint Gonzaga Primary School staff and students, we boarded the bus.
It was time for the next leg of the journey, a safari to Murchison Falls National Park.
Uganda has ten National Parks, not bad for a small country about the same size as Wyoming. The largest is Murchison Falls National Park, it’s known for an impressive waterfall, where the Victoria Nile River surges through a narrow gap over a massive drop.
The park covers 1,500 square miles, an area 30% larger than the state of Rhode Island. It offers incredible regions to go on a safari, including floating on the Victoria Nile.
The name safari derives from the Swahili word for ‘journey,’ and in colonial times, the implication was that big game would be hunted, shot, and then arduously lugged overland by a small army of locals.
US President Teddy Roosevelt popularized the concept in the United States, when he embarked on a safari of enormous proportions, intending to fill the Smithsonian Institute with African specimens. 11,400 Animals fell to the party’s rifles, of which 512 were ‘big game’—elephants, lions, leopards, buffalo, hippos, and rhino, including six white rhino—rare even at the time.
The Sig Eps set off on safari to see and experience as many animals as possible, intending to shoot only with their cameras.
The first stop in the park was at the top of Murchison Falls. It was humbling and inspiring to feel the power of the water as it crashed down. It was almost as if the air pounded on the chest as it vibrated up from the water that tumbled 141 feet.
I said quietly to myself; “One wrong step and that would be all she wrote.”
Fortunately, there wasn’t any wrong step, and we still had miles to go to see just a small portion of the park.
One highlight no other country has, the Nile River runs through a wild and scenic national park. This fact sets it apart from other safaris in Africa.
In 1954 Ernest Hemmingway’s plane crashed along the edge of the Nile while on a flight to view the falls. It was reported, falsely, to the world that Hemmingway and his wife had died. From a hospital bed in Nairobi, he read his obituary.
I’m not interested in reading my obituary, but the wildlife viewing along the bank of the Nile was something special to see.
“You have to be quiet,” said the guide on our boat, “she is very shy.” He was talking about a giant Nile crocodile that was sunning itself on a grassy island in the middle of the river.
As our boat approached the location, it lifted its head and began to walk towards the water. The size was enormous, estimated to be 16 feet long, the creature looked like a dinosaur. You could almost feel the ground shake each time it took a step.
“Not a place where you should go for a swim,” said our guide with a smile.
“I’m good,” I replied, “I don’t know how to swim anyway.”
My motto has always been, make sure your dreams are bigger than your fears.