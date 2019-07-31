A rooster crowed outside my open window at 4:30 a.m.
“It’s still dark outside,” I said to myself. “Keep it up, buddy, and you’ll end up as my dinner.”
Under the protection of the green mosquito net, I rolled over on top of my sleeping bag to get a better position. The net was too big, so in the middle I a tied knot to take up the slack. History had already taught me what happens if your skin lies against the net; the mosquitoes would enjoy a feast right through it.
It was time for another day of painting.
First breakfast, provided by Sara, the cook who stayed with us during our stay.
Sara had a knack for cooking. She made things taste good in challenging conditions. Never once did I hear her complain, or even make any sound that resembled complaining.
All she ever did was smile when we bragged about her cooking skills and said: “thank you.”
I had discovered over time that some of my greatest lessons were learned in challenging moments and out of my comfort zone.
Sleeping on a cement floor, in a classroom for seven nights, with no running water fit that commitment perfectly. One of the reasons I bring students to Uganda, is to put life into a different perspective.
Washing dishes was a daily chore divided up by everyone. Getting water to wash dishes, to cook or shower was also part of the daily routine.
With five yellow plastic Gerry cans, we walked five blocks to the borehole or well. Here a traditional hand pump brought water up from the ground. The borehole area was like the water cooler at work; a gathering place where people seemed to catch up on the local gossip.
Each of us took turns and pumped water from the ground. We even pumped water for some of the locals who were waiting to fill jugs, a simple act of kindness to make the world better. They looked at us with curiosity and shined a big smile.
Pumping water is a powerful lesson, one I have never forgotten each time I turn on a tap to get a drink of water.
The colors we painted were simple, a light yellow for the top, and blue for the base. Before these were applied, everything was given a white coat. With these colors, we transformed gray cement or neglected walls into a bright and inviting place.
The Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity students, (Sig Eps) at the University of Nebraska were innovative and taped brushes to long sticks for the hard to reach places on the wall. They did whatever was needed to accomplish the work, an attitude so helpful in hard situations.
With each passing hour, gray walls sprang with new life.
I enjoy painting, even if I often seem to get more paint on myself then the walls. Painting allows you to witness progress and have a sense of satisfaction.
“Can we go play with the kids?” asked Ryan Taylor with a big smile.
Taylor, a Sig Ep, and communications major at UNL had a special knack to connect with the students.
“Absolutely,” I replied.
One of the most critical aspects of this trip is the opportunity to connect with a different culture. Too often our contact with people is regulated to those in the service industry, such as those we encounter restaurants.
It’s such a rare treat to connect with people from a different culture, in their homes and everyday lives.
Some of my favorite moments on these journeys have been watching the university students play with small kids. The pure joy that resulted was priceless.
The finishing touch of our painting was to outline the blue areas with elephants.
Generally, Soft Power painted blue waves. Two years ago we painted elephants, it was more time consuming, but to me, more appropriate.
“We know which buildings your groups have painted,” said Grace, one of the local onsite coordinators for Soft Power. He continued, “They always have elephants; it is what your groups are known for.”
Blue elephants, that’s an excellent reputation to have.