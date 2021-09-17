Lake 20 at Fremont Lakes to be chemically renovated

Lake 20 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area is scheduled to be chemically renovated Wednesday, Sept. 22, to remove the existing fish population.

Unwanted fish, including white perch, common carp and gizzard shad, were introduced to the lake during the 2019 spring flooding when the lake experienced severe damage.

The fish renovation and restocking is the final step in restoring the lake for future recreational use.

Rotenone will be applied in the lake to kill the existing fish. Because rotenone is a restricted-use pesticide, the lake will be closed to the public during the chemical application Sept. 22 and no fish may be picked up for human consumption.

The lake will be restocked with largemouth bass and bluegill in early October; black crappie, channel catfish and muskellunge will be stocked in 2022.

