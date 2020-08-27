Lake Wanahoo PATH sites open for reservations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Passing Along the Heritage mentored youth hunting program sites at Lake Wanahoo now may be reserved.

Lake Wanahoo, in Saunders County, has seven units totaling 1,067 acres available for mentored youth hunting.

Passing Along the Heritage (PATH) provides Nebraska youth under age of 18 and their mentors access to hunt on private lands and selected public lands. The mentor is there to help the youth and ensure a safe hunting experience.

To locate and reserve a site, and obtain a permission slip, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/PATH using the Internet Explorer browser. A mentor must have a permission slip at all times of the youth hunt. Mentors may enroll for the program up to five times annually.

The program is made possible by a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, National Wild Turkey Federation, National Shooting Sports Foundation and Nebraska landowners. The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District manages the habitat in cooperation with Game and Parks and Pheasants Forever.

