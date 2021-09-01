Mahoney State Park aquatic center will be closed on Labor Day

The Family Aquatic Center at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park will be closed on Labor Day, Sept. 6, because of a lifeguard shortage.

Additionally, guests visiting state park areas for the holiday weekend should be mindful that continued staffing shortages may result in additional wait times for services, including cabin check-ins and park permit sales. Visitors are encouraged to call ahead to check the status of activities and to buy park entry permits in advance.

Within the past month, as schools returned to session and park staffing levels became more limited, park managers reduced hours of operation and services.

Fall park operations statewide are being evaluated to assess the feasibility of services and activities. Increased interest in outdoor activities in recent years has created a large demand for fall and winter programming and activities in parks.

Opportunities for part-time and full-time employment in state parks are available year-round by applying at statejobs.nebraska.gov.

For more information about Nebraska state parks, and purchasing a permit online, visit outdoornebraska.gov/parks.

